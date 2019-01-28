Art show in the brewing

Have your say

The Rapscallions Art Show will take place at the Brew Room, on Church Street, Blackpool, on February 2.

The exhibition will take place between noon and 4pm.

The three artists showcasing their work will be Jimi Francis, Amanda Francis and Tom Robinson.

Each year they put on a pop-up gallery to showcase their work.

Amanda said: “This will be our third year we’ve hosted a pop-up show of this kind. The first one was in Preston and the second was in Blackpool, but outside the town centre.

“We are all graphic designers to start with, with me and Tom meeting at Blackpool and the Fylde college on a BA Hons course.

“Tom later met my brother Jimi, who’s been working as a graphic designer all his life.”

Amanda, who is 28, from Fleetwood, is showcasing her work created using spray paint oil, oil pastels and acrylic paints. She has experimented with different styles over the years and is currently working on photography.

Her brother Jimi, is 35 and lives in Bispham.

He says he is a big fan of artists such as Francis Bacon, Andy Warhol and surrealism and abstract art.

He has been a graphic designer for 17 years and mainly paints using acrylics. He has recently been working on collages, using printouts.

Tom, 27, is from Greater Manchester.

He works as a graphic designer and illustrator, primarily working in the medium of digital art.

He likes drawing primarily pop and geek collector posters.