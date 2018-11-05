Art at Fleetwood Museum highlights plastic pollution

Have your say

Fleetwood Museum has rounded up the season on a topical note.

Using items found on Fleetwood Beach, a group from the Ormerod Trust made a seaside artwork for display inside the Museum, highlighting the amount of plastic and man made items found washed up or discarded on the coastline.

Ben Whittaker, museum manager said: “It is timely with all the focus in the media at the moment on plastics and the damage they are doing to our planet and oceans.”

The group of adults and teenagers, who have learning disabilities, litter pick at the main Fleetwood beach every Wednesday.

The sessions are led by Tracy Nicklin, who works for Ormerod, which sets up activities for those with additional needs.

Tracy said: “We spoke to the guys about giving something back to their area and decided on a beach clean every Wednesday.

“We have a great time each week because the man who runs the Beachside Cafe on the seafront, Dave, offers the group a free game of crazy golf every time we do the beach clean.

“The guys love our Wednesday activities and are proud to be helping the local environment.”

Elsewhere at the museum, the popular holiday craft sessions finished during half term with a magical theme.

Artist Lisa Bennett and her assistant Beverly Rawstron delivered Sea Witch Tales and Spellbinding Wands made by recycled drift wood.

Beverley said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the story of the sea witches and the associated craft work.

“ Lisa was great and had the children spellbound.”

The museum closes on November 30 and reopens at the beginning of April next year.

Crafts will be back again for the 2019 season and volunteers are already cooking up some great ideas.