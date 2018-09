Have your say

Two people have been charged after a pensioner had £1,300 cash stolen in Blackpool.

Lancashire police revealed that CCTV images helped them to make arrests.

Blackpool police tweeted: "Good news! Yesterday an 81 year old in Blackpool for her birthday had £1300 cash stolen.

"Town centre CCTV located suspects within 1.5 hours, our officers quickly arrested them.

"All the money was returned to the victim today, and the two involved were charged."