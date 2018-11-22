Arnfield to learn future of career in the ring

Have your say

Fylde coast boxer Jack Arnfield will learn the fate of his future career today.

The 30-year-old, from Kirkham, had his licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control as a result of a recent drug conviction.

The middleweight professional, who twice competed for the title, was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs at a trial at Preston Crown Court last month, but pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was given a 12 month suspended sentence and ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work.

The British Boxing Board of Control Council (BBBoC) met in Bradford on Saturday and Sunday to discuss the future of his career in the ring.

A spokesman for the BBBoC previously said it was “unlikely” that the boxing ban would be lifted while Arnfield was subject to a court order.

Arnfield, his manager, and the rest of the British Boxing Board is expected to be informed of the council’s decision today.