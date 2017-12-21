Are you ready for Mad Friday?

Stand by for Mad Friday on Lancashire’s roads!

Tomorrow is expected to be the busiest on the roads this festive season as the normal Friday night congestion will be compounded by the Christmas get-away from work and last minute shopping traffic.

A poll of 18,547 AA members found 40 per cent expect to drive over 20 miles tomorrow – equating to around 13 million drivers.

The worst delays over the festive period could exceed four hours as drivers try to beat the queues and retailers send out their last deliveries.

The good news is that Highways England is preparing to lift and complete hundreds of miles of roadworks this week in time for the Christmas getaway.

All roadworks will be lifted until January 2 to help people get away this Christmas with as little disruption as possible.

Highways England’s customer service director, Melanie Clarke, said: “We’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible this Christmas.

“Almost half of breakdowns are avoidable and these can easily be avoided with simple checks.”