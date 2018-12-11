Arctic creation is a prize winner for a Singleton school

A school in Singleton is celebrating after two of its pupils won prizes for a national competition.

Theo, 7, and Emily Taala, 9, from Elswick, have won a National Geographic and Lego competition for their arctic scene creation.

Theo with his prize winning arctic scene.

The siblings, who attend Singleton Primary School, entered the competition after their mum, Jenny Taala, 37, saw a leaflet.

The teaching assistant said: “I thought I would see if the kids would be interested and they wanted to see if they could win it. Theo is the brains behind the project but Emily has helped out with the painting and decorating.

“When they found out they had won they were so excited and it is really good for the school as well.”

The prize for winning the competion means £3,000 will be given to the school towards specialist funding, a visit from explorer and TV presenter Paul Rose and a six month National

Theo and Emily Taala

Geographic Kids subscription for each child in the class. Theo and Emily will also get their hands on the full range of Lego’s City Arctic Expedition range.