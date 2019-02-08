Appeal after woman hurt in Fleetwood road accident

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 76 year old pedestrian was injured in a road accident in Fleetwood on Wednesday morning.

Police were called shortly after 7am after reports of a collision involving a Ford Transit and a female pedestrian.

It happened on Manor Road at the junction with Macbeth Road.

The woman, who lives in Fleetwood, suffered facial and head injuries.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

The road was closed for around three hours to facilitate collision investigation.

Sgt Adam Crossley of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A woman has sustained serious injuries and our thoughts are with her at this time.

“Did you witness this collision? If you have any information that could help with our investigation please get in touch.”

Witnesses can call police on 101 quoting log number 173 of 6th February or email 3211@lancashire.pnn.police.uk