Appeal after blaze at popular Fylde children's farm attraction

Arsonists today started a blaze at one of the Fylde coast's favourite animal attractions.

In a post that has been shared hundreds of times on social media, Farmer Parrs Animal World in Fleetwood - a favourite destination for thousands of families - revealed they had been hit by a suspected arson attack.

The photo posted by the farm attraction, which showed a large patch of burnt ground and the owners revealed they feared for the safety of their animals once the fire caught hold.

A statement on the farm's Facebook site read: "We are a no smoking site.

"Today we had a warning how dangerous the current weather conditions are.

"Any names of the three idiots that started the fire and jeopardised lives, livestock and Pheasants Wood would be appreciated."

With tinder dry conditions, this week has already seen fire services stretched to the limit fighting wildfire blazes in St Annes, Lytham Green, Rivington and Saddleworth Moor.

In response to their appeal, Marie Flesher posted: "Some people have no regards for life animal or human. Heard and read about the fires recently and think it's a clever thing to copy."

Catherine Shaw wrote: "We were driving past, every credit to the vans that stopped to try and help, one being Fleetwood Town Community Trust, doing all they could till emergency services arrived."