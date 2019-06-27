'Appalling' Blackpool shop sign removed within days following complaint

A Promenade shop sign depicting a man sawing off a woman’s head has been removed following intervention from the council.

The sign at the ‘Strangest Things’ freak show shop opposite Central Pier was removed on Tuesday following a complaint being made to the council about the graphic image.

The image shows a man sawing off the head of a woman.

Blackpool resident Bethany Dyer contacted the Gazette after being ‘appalled’ by the sign.

She said: “How is this acceptable in a family friendly resort?

“My children were upset by it and I can imagine others will be too.

“The dungeon and other places like that don’t have gory stuff on the outside because they respect that families and others dont want to see graphic violence.”

The image has now been removed from the shop

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the council following intervention by officers from the Public Protection Division.

“Once the operator became aware of the issue the signage was removed without delay.”