Antiques Roadshow to put Lytham Hall in the spotlight this summer

Historic Lytham Hall will be in the spotlight during the summer when BBC’s Antiques Roadshow rolls into town.

The show, presented by Fiona Bruce, will form an episode of its 42nd series at the 18th century Georgian country house on Tuesday, June 11.

Managers at the Hall had been in negotiations with BBC bosses for months and are thrilled to be one of the nine places to be filmed for the new series.

Deputy manager Paul Lomax said: “As you can imagine we are over the moon.

“To have a national institution such as the Antiques Roadshow coming to Lytham Hall is a testament to all the hard work staff and volunteers have been putting in over the last couple of years.

“The programme is so high profile, which in turn will be amazing for the Hall.

“We received the good news before Christmas but had to keep it secret until the BBC revealed all of their new locations. As you can imagine, it has been very difficult.”

Antiques Roadshow brings together a team of the country’s leading authorities on arts and antiques to offer free valuations for family heirlooms or boot sale bargains.

Each roadshow event attracts around 4,000 people. Around 15,000 items are valued at each show, with about 60 filmed for inclusion in the two shows made at each location.

Last year the specialists discovered unseen masterpieces by Mexican artist Diego Rivera worth £100,000, jewels from the Titanic and a unique Brooklyn Dodgers baseball.

The show is one of the BBC’s most popular factual programmes attracting six million Sunday evening viewers.

Fiona Bruce, who has presented the show for the last 12 years, said: “So much of what you see on the Antiques Roadshow is about the story of an object and its owner as much about its value.

“We are never short of people bringing along items that tell a hell of a story, which can be very exciting, poignant or funnly, sometimes all three.

“Even after all these years, people still have the most amazing things tucked away in their attacks and garages and I can’t wait to see what they pull out of their b ags and trolleys at Lytham.”

Producer Robert Murphy added: “We’re looking forward to a bumper turnout at Lytham Hall and can’t wait to see what cherished items emerge from the attic.

“It’s a great free family day out and you can see how we make one of BBC One’s most popular programmes.

“Our team of experts is on hand to help visitors discover the hidden history of their objects – you never know, it might just be your item that turns out to be something very special and potentially very valuable.”

Entry to the show is free and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

However, visitors can share the story of their item by emailing shareyourstory@BBC.co.uk