Anti-frackers’ water supply call

Anti-fracking campaigners protesting at the Preston New Road site have highlighted fracking’s potential impact on the water supply.

They claimed that, as each fracking operation would need up to six million gallons of water, it may cause water shortages in hot spells – something Cuadrilla, the firm behind the drilling operation, denies.

Kirkham councillor Miranda Cox said: “Residents are fearful that drought measures will restrict their usage. The fracking process requires millions of gallons of water, some of which will never be recovered, the rest will be contaminated and have to be removed from the site.”

A Cuadrilla spokesman said: “Local residents won’t ever be left short of water due to our operations.

“It is highly unlikely that our operations would be affected by a water shortage however estimates of predicted water demands have been supplied to United Utilities (UU) to allow them to assess their existing systems and any impacts on their wider network.

“In the event of any extreme constraint, water supply to our site would be limited by UU.”

Police imposed a contra-flow system near the drill site on Thursday due to protests.