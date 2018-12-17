Anniversary milestone for run

Saturday morning lie-ins are most definitely a thing of the past for a growing number of local people who participate in Lytham Hall parkrun.

The free, weekly, timed 5k event in the parkland of Lytham’s Grade I listed Georgian house celebrated its third birthday on Saturday, December 1.

More than 5,000 people have so far taken part in the event, while 450 volunteers help it to run smoothly.

It’s open to everyone and finish times regularly range from around 17 minutes to an hour.

Neil Tate, event director, said: “parkrun is all about helping people get healthier and happier and the focus is on nurturing a friendly, fun community feel.

“It’s great to be regularly joined by people of all ages and backgrounds, from four to 84, who make this part of their weekly routine.”

One regular participant is Sarah Cook, who completed her 50th parkrun while volunteering as tailwalker on the anniversary date.

She said: “It doesn’t matter if you’re running, walking or doing a bit of both – it’s about fresh air, meeting new people and feeling good!”

Visit www.parkrun.com/lythamhall

If you’re interested in signing up to run at an existing parkrun event, or you fancy volunteering or starting a parkrun event where you live, find out more information by visiting http://www.parkrun.org.uk/