Animal magic in new book

Writing a poem about a turtle for a young pupil led eventually to grandmother-of-four Maureen Tyler having a book published.

Her Animal Alphabet poetry book for children, parents and grandparents, was picked up by Austin Macauley publishers and went on sale last month.

The poems start with Amy the Armadillo, and also include Freddy the Flea, Lawrence the Lion, Sidney the Snail, and a whole host of other creatures. A qualified speech and drama teacher, with more than 36 years’ experience, Maureen did the illustrations for the book herself.

Maureen, from Thornton, who worked as a voice coach for the BBC Journalism Course at Lancaster University for 10 years, said: “One of the pupils wanted a poem about a turtle and I couldn’t find one, so I wrote one.

“Something else came up and I wrote another poem. This pupil’s mother did a few illustrations for me.

“I wrote about a dozen and sent it off to publishers, but they weren’t interested, so the poems just sat there.

“It was my husband who suggested I go back to it. I wrote about 55 poems and illustrated them.

“I created an animal for each letter of the alphabet – I researched their habitats so I could include information about them for the children to learn.

“I sent it off to Austin Macauley and in February they accepted it and released it on December 14.

“It’s all based around rhythm and repetition to help the children learn, but the poems are fun too.

“They are aimed at four and five-year-olds to help them learn the alphabet, but children of eight and nine have been enjoying them too, as they can read them themselves and like the poetry.”

The book is available from Amazon and most book shops.

Maureen, 70, who has four grandchildren, has already had her second book accepted and is currently working on a third.