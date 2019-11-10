Angler rescued by RNLI after slipping into the sea in Blackpool

A quick-thinking member of the public helped save an angler who slipped into the sea in Blackpool.

RNLI volunteers from the resort were called out at around 9.55pm on Saturday (November 9) to reports the man was in the water and unable to reach safety.

The member of the public spotted the angler in difficulty in North Shore and threw him a life ring, which helped to keep him afloat, and dialled 999.

A D-class lifeboat was dispatched to the scene and found the man in the sea near Red Bank Road before helping him to safety.

Coastguard teams from Fleetwood and Lytham, as well as the North West Ambulance Service, were also involved in the rescue.

Volunteer lifeboat operations manager, Keith Horrocks said: "Fortunately tonight’s call out had a positive outcome. A member of the public called 999 and threw a life ring to the casualty and our volunteers found him and helped him to safety really quickly.

"At this time of year, the outcome for this sort of call out could be very different so we would urge anyone that’s planning to go angling to wear a lifejacket, check the tides and to carry a means of calling for help."