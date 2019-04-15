Anger voiced at £100m A585 Windy Harbour bypass

A public meeting into a proposed Wyre bypass saw a large amount of criticism levelled at the £100m scheme.

The Highways England and Planning Inspectorate’s meeting about the A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass proposals, was held at Poulton Civic Centre.

Its purpose was to allow residents to air their views on the application before it is taken any further.

Fifty people went, but not one was in favour of the mega scheme, claimed Poulton man John Bailie.

A time-served campaigner on issues in the historic market town, the 75-year-old attended to raise his own concerns.

He said: “The level of genuine concern that is evident was reflected by the fact that not one of the speakers, including myself, spoke in favour of the scheme as a whole.

“Indeed, several of those present who were opposed to the scheme were in fact residents of Mains Lane, the very road that is supposed to benefit.”

Mr Bailie, of Blackpool Old Road, also said he also believed Highways England should have promoted the meeting more, and held it

at a larger venue.

He said: “I have suggested that a full public meeting, effectively publicised, is held at a venue capable of accommodating far more folk than the 50 who attended.

“In summary, I maintain that this is a fundamentally compromised scheme and, with a budget of at least £150million, a colossal waste of money and with limited benefit.

A spokesman for the Planning Inspectorate said: “Following the meeting the Examining Authority (ExA) must complete an examination of the full application by [Wednesday] October 9.”

The proposed multi-million pound bypass between Windy Harbour and Skippool is aimed at easing the congestion on the A585.

The 2.7-mile Windy Harbour to Skippool section is one of the busiest and most congested along the 11.5 mile road, which links Fleetwood to the M55, and the proposal is part of the Government’s £15 billion Road Investment Strategy (RIS).

In paperwork, Highways England said: “If we don’t make improvements to this three-mile section of road, it’s likely there will be a rise in traffic levels and an increase in the number of accidents and delays to journey times.”