Anger over the state of roads in Fylde village

A Fylde councillor said there are no plans for roadworks on his patch for a whole year – despite complaints about the state of the roads.

Coun John Singleton, of Staining, said it was disappointing Lancashire County Council would not be re-surfacing any roads in the village this year.

He said: “The main area is Staining Road, but the really atrocious one is Back Lane in Weeton. There’s many people complaining to me. Unfortunately, I’m only a councillor for Fylde, and we haven’t got any authority over the road network.

“Government funding doesn’t seem to find its way to our area. We report a pothole and they will put some filler on it, but this sinks into the road over time. Some of the roads look like patchwork quilts and they are so bumpy to go over people tend to drive almost down the middle of the road, and it’s not safe at all.”

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said that while there were no road repairs planned for the upcoming financial year, work had been carried out and would continue in the future.

He said: “We have done some work in this area recently, carrying out structural repairs to Smithy Lane from Hardhorn Road to Staining Old Road.

“We’ve made repairs to some badly worn areas, and will be following this with a surface dressing treatment which will seal the road and prevent potholes forming by stopping moisture getting into the surface.

“We make any repairs to defects such as potholes as and when needed, and will inspect a road to ensure our information about its condition is up to date if concerns are raised.”