An artist of many talents

Musician Beth Thomas combines creating beautiful looks by day, with making beautiful music.

At 32-years-old, she has big plans to take her singing career further, having already spent 16 years in the business.

She has a wealth of experience performing across the North West – including for former Manchester United footballing legend, Rio Ferdinand, and now the former Carr Hill High School pupil is ready for new opportunities.

And her ‘day job’, as a hair and make-up artist, will see her touring with Britain’s Got Talent winners, Collabro over the next three months.

Beth, who grew up in Freckleton and now lives in Preston, is working on her own material with her partner, who works as a music producer and DJ.

Her new music is planned for release in summer 2019.

Beth said: “It’s now finally time to write and release the music I love and concentrate on my own artistry and develop my own brand in the music industry.”

While busy developing her own music career, she is also spending time in the company of the one of the UK’s most successful acts – when she tours as a hair and make-up artist with Collabro.

This will allow Beth to work at some of the best venues in the country.

Beth said: “I am sure this will only increase my passion for being out there on-stage even more.

“I am really looking forward to learning how a full scale professional music tour works.”

Beth’s live performances consist of covers of pop and contemporary music.

Visit www.facebook.com/beththomasmusic