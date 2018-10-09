Amy on the shortlist for the Women Of The Future Young Star Award

Thornton woman Amy Hughes is a real rising star, and that’s official.

The 20-year-old former Montgomery High School student, is on the shortlist for the Women Of The Future Young Star Award. The Women Of The Future Awards, now in its 13th year, aims to celebrate and recognise successful and inspiring young women in Britain – based on their achievements.

Amy, who is a Cambridge University finalist, says she hopes her story might help encourage others – especially locally, as she came from a low income family, attended a state comprehensive school and has recently received a job offer from top national law firm, Slaughter and May.

Amy, who beat more than 23,000 nominees to make the awards shortlist, said: “It was a lovely surprise to find out I had been nominated, and I would never have expected to be on the shortlist.

“I come from a single parent, low income family and I got into Cambridge, so I want to show people they can achieve whatever they want to achieve. And that might not be going to university, it’s whatever they want to do. I hope people remain determined to do what they want, regardless of what others might say.

“When I initially said I wanted to go to Cambridge, some people said I wasn’t smart enough, or it wasn’t for people ‘like me’. I experienced some bullying when I got an offer.

“I haven’t had it easy, but I want to show people if they work hard, there’s no reason they can’t take opportunities.”

Amy chose Cambridge as it was only university to offer the degree she was interested in – Education, which is unique in its study of the psychology of education.

Amy has also helped and supported a range of charities and community projects, including the British Heart Foundation, a project called Streetbite which helps the homeless in Cambridge, and Blackpool Cats In Care. She is passionate about reducing inequalities and about education.

She said: “I enjoy helping people. I’d like to get more involved with local schools, to talk to the students.”

The awards ceremony will be held in London in November, when the winners will be revealed.