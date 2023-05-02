News you can trust since 1873
Amounderness Way in Thornton-Cleveleys is closed at the junction with Norcross Lane due to a crash

Amounderness way in Thornton-Cleveleys is closed at the junction with Norcross Lane, heading towards the motorway, due to a crash.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd May 2023, 18:46 BST- 1 min read

At 16:41pm on Tuesday, May 2, Fleetwood Area Police confirmed the road was closed due to an accident, and traffic is being diverted through to the River Wyre and Thornton.

The Police added: “Please avoid the area at this time. Updates will be posted when we have them.”

Members of the public have said that the crash involves a van and a motorbike, but this is not confirmed.

Amounderness Way in Thornton-Cleveleys is closed at the junction with Norcross Lane due to a crash (May 2.)Amounderness Way in Thornton-Cleveleys is closed at the junction with Norcross Lane due to a crash (May 2.)
