All three Fylde coast Prezzo restaurants to close

Prezzo restaurants in Blackpool, Poulton and St Annes are among those set to close as bosses battle to keep the business afloat.

The Italian restaurant chain announced plans to close a third of its restaurants - 94 in total - in an attempt to tackle its financial problems.

The Blackpool branch of the restaurant on Victoria Street, Poulton branch at the Teanlowe Centre, and St Annes branch on St Annes Road West are among those facing the chop, according to a list published last night by The Mirror Online.