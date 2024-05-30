Save the date for Cleveleys Car Show 2024 and a feast of classic vehicles
The annual transport festival includes a wide range of cars and motorcycles as proud owners bring their lovingly restored and maintained vehicles to town.
This years’ event is being sponsored by car air fresheners, Turbo Scents.
When and where is it being held?
Cleveleys Car takes place on Sunday June 9 and the entries will be displayed along the town centre, on Victoria Road West, and on the town’s promenade.
Road closures will be in place throughout the duration of the event, which takes place from 10am until 4pm.
On show will be vintage cars from the 1930s right up to more recent models, including spectacular American cars and sports motors such as TVRs, harking back to the days when they were built down the road in Bispham.
Classic motorbikes in mint condition will also be on show.
More than 300 vehicles will be displayed during the day.
