All in the tasting for 1st Blackpool Scouts in bake-off competition

By Philip Mather, 1st Blackpool Scouts

Nine Beaver and Scout colonies for those aged between six and eight took on the challenge of making cakes to win the annual Evening Gazette Trophy.

In teams of two to four people the youngsters were welcomed by assistant district commissioner for Beaver Scouts Jane Platt, who then went on to explain how the competition would work.

Ovens were then warmed, and tables set out with the ingredients.

Although there were leaders present at each table, the Beaver Scouts had to follow written instructions and would only be assisted in an emergency.

After the mix was placed into the baking cups and into the ovens, the youngsters then were occupied with a variety of activities including how they would decorate their cakes.

Then it was into their packed lunches, before going back in the large headquarters room to decorate their buns, and place them on display trays.

Everyone then came together to see the what their efforts looked like, and take them home to taste them.

The judges of the competition were Liz Goldsack, a member of the West Lancashire County Beaver Scout team, Lesley Meddings, a member of the Blackpool District Scout Active Support Unit, and Damien Cartwright, leader with the 1st Norbreck Scout Group.

They were looking for team work, leadership and how each team prepared their cakes, plus tasting.

The winners of the competition were the 23rd Blackpool Beaver Scout Colony.

Congratulations to everyone who took part.

Beaver Scouts Lily (left) and Sophie ice their buns.

Judges with the winners.

Thomas (left) and Sam get ready with the sprinkles. PIC BY ROB LOCK

Beaver Scouts designing their cake decorations are L-R: Jacob, Alex, Ewan and Charlie from 6th Blackpool.