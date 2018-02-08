All aboard to see disused Thornton-Cleveleys train station back in its heyday

Today, the majority of its buildings have long since been demolished, but the platforms at Thornton Cleveleys railway station remain.

Our archive photographs, dating from various points of the 20th century, show the station back when it was in use, and show how it once looked.

Thornton Railway crossing, in 1929

The original station was opened in April 1865, located to the south of Station Road in Thornton and was named Cleveleys, before being renamed Thornton for Cleveleys, in 1905.

It was located on the now disused line between Poulton and Fleetwood, which was of great importance as it was the route people took from Euston to Fleetwood, then onwards via steamer to Scotland.

According a tourism brochure dating from around this time, in addition to the passenger station, there was a goods station, which ensured the “quick and cheap” delivery of building material.

This station closed in 1927 as a new station – the first to be built by the recently-formed London Midland Scottish Railway – opened to the north of the level crossing.

Thornton Cleveleys railway station, in 1955

The station also had a shunting yard, for the making-up of freight trains for Preston and beyond.

The station was renamed again – this time to Thornton Cleveleys – in February 1953.

It finally closed in June 1, 1970, when the Fleetwood line was closed to passengers. Freight continued on the line, to nearby Burn Naze until 1999. Until the late 80’s there was a signal box which operated the crossing over Station Road.

The site of the main station buildings and bus turning circle are now the site of a supermarket and small shops.

Undated archive photo of the station

A feasibility study into the line’s re-opening was commissioned in 2006 by Poulton Market Town Initiative and the Wyre Strategic Partnership.

Thornton for Cleveleys Station platforms have now been resurrected, with restoration work undertaken.

