As work has started to extend the tramway up Talbot Road from North Pier to Blackpool Station, we take a look back at the Blackpool tram in its golden days.

At the turn of the century, labourers were employed to dig at the sand dunes and build the tram tracks from Blackpool to St Annes.'Although some machinery was used, they also relied on horse-drawn vehicles to transport materials

Historical Blackpool trams

A conductor performs a delicate reversing manoeuvre on tram 716 in 1971

The very first Tram Sunday, in 1986

How Devonshire Square looked when trams were running on the Marton route

Pieces of Blackpool tram line were stuck into the sand during the war