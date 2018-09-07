Alfie Boe’s new album: What’s it called and when is it out?

Fleetwood singer and last Friday’s Switch On star Alfie Boe appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain yesterday to announce the name of his new album. As Time Goes By will have 12 songs and be released on Friday, November 23. Fans flooded social media to tell of their excitement at the upcoming release, which follows the successful Together Again with Michael Ball.

A limited number of signed copies were available. See https://lnk.to/ABStandardFP for more details.