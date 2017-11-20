Alfie Boe is coming home to Fleetwood to sing for Cod Army

International singing sensation Alfie Boe is coming home with a one-off concert in Fleetwood.

The top tenor, who was born in Blackpool and grew up in Fleetwood. is to play Fleetwood Town FC’s Highbury Stadium on Saturday, June 2.

Tickets for the 9,000-capacity show go on sale on Friday, with exclusive pre-sale booking to Fleetwood and wider Wyre residents open on Wednesday.

In a nod to Alfie’s roots and his role as patron of Trinity Hospice, £2 from every ticket sold for the Homecoming concert will be donated to the charity.

Homecoming will be the biggest concert Fleetwood has ever hosted.

Alfie said: “Being Fleetwood born and bred and a fully-fledged member of the Cod Army it’s an honour and a privilege to be performing back in my home town and at my team’s home ground.

“I hold Fleetwood close to my heart and I’m so happy to be coming back to entertain family and friends.”

The popular tenor, who featured in Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing ballroom bonanza from Blackpool Tower Ballroom with Michael Ball, was celebrated in his hometown earlier this year as part of BBC Music Day when a plaque was unveiled at Marine Hall.

He made his stage debut at the theatre aged 14 in 1987.

Since that first appearance in Fleetwood 30 years ago, Alfie’s voice has seen him rise to become Britain’s biggest selling vocalist of his generation.

Homecoming is presented by Fylde-based live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, which runs Lytham Festival.

Local residents can register online for the exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday at www.cuffeandtaylor.com/events/alfieboe.

General sale opens at 9am on Friday at www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets cost £30.

Hospice’s thanks to Alfie

Head of fundraising at Trinity Hospice Linzi Young said: “This is quite incredible news.

“Alfie Boe has been our patron for five years and has helped us launch various fundraising campaigns, has sent videos of support for events such as our annual ball, and has also sent private messages to some of our patients and their families facing very difficult circumstances.

“We feel very privileged indeed to have the support of Alfie and his team.” Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley said: “It’s an event the whole of the town can look forward to, and a chance to welcome Alfie home for what we hope will be the musical event of the summer.”