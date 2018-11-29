Alfie Boe is a signing star as he drops in to see fans at Blackpool HMV

Alfie Boe made a flying visit to Blackpool dodging the rain yesterday to sign copies of his new album in the resort’s HMV store.

The tenor, 45, who played a memorable homecoming show at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury Stadium in the summer, posed and chatted with fans to mark the release of album As Time Goes By, which came out on November 23.

Alfie Boe signed copies of his new album for fans at Blackpool's HMV store

His first album in four years, he’s back on solo ground with this record after his hugely successful ‘Ball & Boe’ double act with Michael Ball. The album journeys through the defining songs of the 1930s.

It is the music that was part of the soundtrack to Alfie’s childhood in Fleetwood. The new project is a homage to his parents who introduced him to the glories of big bands and classics by Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

The album includes tunes such as Sing Sing Sing, The Way You Look Tonight, Minnie the Moocher and more.