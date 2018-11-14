Air ambulance team flying high after winning innovation award

Air ambulance staff are celebrating scooping a top award for innovation.

North West Air Ambulance won the Innovation of the Year Award at the national Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence 2018.

The award, sponsored by Sloane Helicopters, was presented by awards hosts Richard Madeley and Angellica Bell at yesterday’s ceremony at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London.

Jim Fitzpatrick MP, chairman of the judging panel, said: “Every year at these awards, we hear about ordinary people doing extraordinary things and this year was no exception.

“The level of commitment that air ambulance charities inspire is remarkable, whether that’s volunteers spending decades of their lives raising money, clinicians performing genuinely life-saving surgery out in the field or pilots showing nerves of steel to deal with the challenges of the weather and terrain.

“It’s clear that those working in the air ambulance sector are among the most courageous, talented and determined people around – although I know few would accept that description as they say, ‘I’m just doing my job’.

“Well, they do a remarkable job and I’m delighted we were able to celebrate each and every one of them.”

Other awards handed out to different air ambulance teams across the country included doctor of the year, lifetime achievement and pilot of the year.