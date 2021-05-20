Air ambulance lands at Cardinal Allen High School in Fleetwood

The helicopter landed in the grounds of Cardinal Allen Catholic High School shortly before 10am with its paramedics seen rushing on foot to the scene nearby.

Unconfirmed reports say that the rider has suffered a medical episode, but this has yet to be confirmed by police or the ambulance service.

Police have closed the road between Broadway and The Crescent whilst paramedics work at the scene near the Broadwater tram stop.

A police spokesman said: "Melbourne Avenue in Fleetwood is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area and we will update once the road has been reopened."

More to follow...

