Air ambulance lands at Blackpool Pets at Home to attend emergency at Layton railway station
An air ambulance has landed at Pets at Home in Layton this morning (Wednesday, June 30).
Video shows the helicopter touching down in the car park of the pet store in Holyoake Avenue, off Plymouth Road at around 9am.
In the footage, police can also be seen rushing to the scene with blue-lights on.
It is understood that the emergency services are attending to a casualty at Layton railway station nearby.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.
More to follow...
