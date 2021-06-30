Air ambulance lands at Blackpool Pets at Home to attend emergency at Layton railway station

Video shows the helicopter touching down in the car park of the pet store in Holyoake Avenue, off Plymouth Road at around 9am.

In the footage, police can also be seen rushing to the scene with blue-lights on.

It is understood that the emergency services are attending to a casualty at Layton railway station nearby.

Video shows the air ambulance touching down in the car park of Pets at Home in Holyoake Avenue, off Plymouth Road, Blackpool at around 9am this morning (Wednesday, June 30)

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

More to follow...

