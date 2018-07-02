Advice group for carers as been created by Trinity Hospice and Blackpool Carers Centre

A new course aimed at giving unpaid carers the support and information they need to look after a loved one at home has been launched.

The CARE (Carers and Relative Experience) group has been created by Trinity Hospice and Blackpool Carers Centre to offer advice about how to care for someone who is ill, while remaining in their own home.

The programme is the brainchild of Trinity nurse Claire Frith, who said she has first-hand experience from when her grandad was looked after at home.

She said: “At one point my nanna had spent an hour trying to change granddad’s bedsheets, frightened she was going to hurt him.

When I got there and did it in 10 minutes it made me realise that the little things we do in day to day nursing may be more difficult for less experienced carers.”

Carers can self-refer through Blackpool Carers Centre or speak to a health care professional. The first sessions will be held in September.