Adult learning service gets Ofsted praise

Blackpool Council’s adult and community learning service has received praise from Ofsted.

The service has been rated ‘Good’ by the education watchdog after an inspection, with praise being given to ‘exceptional’ staff and tutors.

Inspectors said the service provided a welcoming, inclusive and safe learning environment, that adults and their families benefited from a high standard of teaching, and that the majority of adults achieve their learning goals.

Coun Kath Benson, cabinet member for schools and learning, said: “I am delighted Ofsted inspectors have recognised the impact this vital service is having on Blackpool residents.

“Many of the adults and families, who have participated in a course, have themselves recognised the impact it has had on their self-esteem and ambition for the future. The skills they develop not only help themselves but allow them to make a positive contribution to their community.

“I am particularly pleased the welcoming and supportive nature of the team has been recognised.

“Many people may feel nervous returning to a learning environment but they will receive a warm welcome and all the support they need to succeed.”