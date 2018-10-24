Accused denies  fatal blow claim

The barrister for a man accused of murdering Blackpool dad Simon Marx denied his client delivered the fatal blow.

Steven Lane, 30, of Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, is accused of stamping on Simon Marx, 42, following a dispute at the Newton Arms pub in the early hours of October 7 2017, causing him to die of a brain injury 29 hours later.

His co-defendant David Easter, 55, of Heron’s Reach, Blackpool, also stands accused of murder.

However, Preston Crown Court heard yesterday that it was alleged that Lane alone caused the fatal injury, and was only assisted by Easter, who admitted punching Mr Marx ‘no more than three times’ in self defence.

Defending Lane, Nick Johnson, pointed out that medical experts had previously told the court that Mr Marx’s fatal injuries could have been caused by a punch or a ‘heavy fall’.

He said CCTV footage taken from the pub showed Mr Marx falling to the ground around the time of the incident.

He said: “Can we know for sure that Steven Lane alone caused the fatal injury?

“We say that the witnesses have raised the serious possibility that David Easter or indeed Simon Marx by his own actions could have caused the fatal injury, whether by a further uncontrolled fall or further punches, kicks or stamps.”

He also said that the prosecution’s ‘star witness’, Roy Croft, who said he saw Mr Marx being stamped on, was looking away from where the fight broke out at 00.17am, according to CCTV footage. He said: “If he did see stamps, it couldn’t possibly have been Steven Lane.”

