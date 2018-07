The A6 south of Garstang was closed in both directions after a two-car crash, according to the AA.

The accident was first reported shortly after 3.45pm on the Preston Lancaster New Road, with heavy traffic in the area.

Lancashire Road Police said on social media that there had been a collision between two vehicles and that five people had been injured, but that none of the injuries were serious.

The ambulance service has been contacted for a comment. The road had reopened by 6.45pm.