A touch of sparkle for Karen Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing tour

Have your say

Blackpool holds a special place in Karen Clifton’s heart.

Not only is it the place where the Strictly Come Dancing performer earned her first 10 score on the hit BBC One show last year, it’s also where she will perform alongside her colleagues next month.

The 36-year-old Venezuelan professional dancer won her first top mark in Blackpool Tower Ballroom with dancing partner Charles Venn last November – and now she’s turning her attention to another special performance, Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals at the Opera House.

She said: “Nobody knew it was my first 10 score.

“It is a moment I will never forget in my Strictly career.

“I couldn’t believe it, I think I cried.

“It was so emotional.

“I’m really pleased that it happened in the ballroom.”

Karen will soon start rehearsals for her next Blackpool gig alongside other professionals on the line-up including Katya Jones, Dianne Buswell, Pasha Kovalev, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice.

The world-class dancers will perform exquisitely choreographed Ballroom and Latin routines with all the stunning sequins and sparkle that Strictly fans have come to know and love.

Karen added: “We perform in a lot of amazing theatres, and the Opera House is one of those.

“The big tour for the professionals is very exciting.

“It will be special to perform alongside professionals, sharing our skills and bringing our art form to audiences.

“It’s just two weeks of rehearsals. We have been working together for many years and our choreographer is incredible.

“It’s so much fun to be on tour with Strictly, to feel the audience’s joy.”

* Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals at Blackpool Opera House on May 15.

For tickets, visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/strictly-come-dancing-the-professionals