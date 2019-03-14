They had known each other at high school but never dated until they left school, when they were 18 and bumped into each other at their local pub.

A string quartet hit the perfect tone when Steffany Hastwell and Daniel Gilbert married in Wrea Green

A proposal under the stars paved the way for the marriage of Steffany Hastwell and Daniel Gilbert.

The couple, of Freckleton, married at St Nicholas Church in Wrea Green before a reception at The Villa in the village.

Steffany, 25, a digital marketing assistant, said: We were away enjoying a nice lodge break in the Lake District, and had just come back from a lovely meal out. He proposed to me in the hot tub of our lodge under the stars.
Our friends and family really made the day for us and were forever grateful for the amazing memories we have to treasure."
Daniel, who is a cricket coach said: My bride looked so beautiful, everything was perfect and my wife did a good job with the planning.
Friends and family gathered outside the church following the ceremony which included music by string quartet Athena Strings.
