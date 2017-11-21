A real lift

Like a lot of mums, radio presenter Hayley Kay lost body confidence after pregnancy.

And like a lot of mums, she felt she had lost strength and fitness and was nervous about going into a regular gym. She is also always busy, trying to juggle looking after her son Freddie, working, keeping fit and having a good home life.

But she says attending sessions at Layton-based personal training facility 29Ten Fitness has helped her regain her strength and her confidence.

Since starting workouts with the coaches at 29Ten in September, Hayley has lost two inches from her hips, 1.25ins off her waist and 2.5ins from her bust.

Hayley, who presents the Radio Wave breakfast show on weekday mornings, said: “The gym isn’t really my natural environment, although I have been a member of regular gyms in the past and did enjoy taking part in the classes.

“But after having Freddie, my body changed. I felt weak, especially my tummy, and the thought of going to the gym was not appealing. I had lost weight but my body felt different and it was affecting my confidence.

“The guys at 29Ten had approached me and asked if I would like to work with them and after thinking about it, I started there in September. Straight away it felt different. The staff are so friendly, the coaches are great and put you at ease, they are so approachable.

“I have an individual programme to follow and there’s usually a small group training together. The coaches take you through the session and keep an eye – make sure you’re using correct technique and using a weight or doing repetitions that will challenge you. They will increase these if you start to become comfortable and aren’t being challenged.

“Everybody there is so supportive and there’s a real range of ages, shapes and backgrounds. People are so friendly and really encourage each other. There is such a nice atmosphere.”

Hayley has started resistance training, using weights for the first time as part of her programme designed by the 29Ten personal trainers.

She said: “Lifting weights is a whole new world for me. I genuinely feel stronger. I would never have walked into a gym and over to the weight section, but I love it. I find it liberating, you feel you’ve achieved something. You get ideas for nutrition too and it’s all about balance. I’ve realised you can train three times a week and other nights watch Netflix on the sofa.

“I feel energised, my body shape has changed, I feel really good and I’ve got more confidence. I’m definitely going to keep going. My other half, John, is now interested in doing it too.”