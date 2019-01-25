A Lytham rebirth of TVR's most insane car - the Speed 12

A band of six former TVR workers have recreated one of the brand’s most famous cars, the Speed 12.

Lytham-based Helical Technology and its subsidiary, TR Supercars, have jointly designed and engineered a street-legal version of the ‘90s Cerbera Speed 12 hypercar in homage of former TVR owner Peter Wheeler.

The car has a 1.2m price tag.

The new TR Speed 12 Turbo has a six-litre Aston Martin V12 engine, rated at 1,026 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph.

A spokesman for Helical Technology said: “Peter Wheeler had a dream for his TVR Speed 12 to one day go into production, then compete in the Le Mans GT and GT1 Championships, where it would have undoubtedly been a domineering presence.

“It was our mission to fulfil Peter’s wildest dream by engineering an elegant interpretation of the Speed 12 by maintaining its raw power and deep rooted best of British DNA, as well as having it crafted by former TVR engineers.”

The TR Speed 12 Turbo will be built in limited numbers and will come with a price tag of £1.2m.

The original TVR Speed 12 was deemed too powerful to be road-legal.

Despite TVR receiving an overwhelming number of pre-orders for the original car, the road-legal model was never released.

Mr Wheeler, who died in 2009, reportedly thought the car was too powerful to attempt to make it road-legal.

TVR, which had its former factory on Bristol Avenue in Bispham went into administration in 2006.

It was later bought out, and a new ‘Griffith’ model, which will be built in Wales, is due this year.