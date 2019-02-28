A look-back at one of the jewels in Wyre’s crown

It’s one of the Fylde coast’s oldest market towns.

And the town of Garstang, in Wyre, provides some charming archive photographs from throughout the years.

Garstang town centre, February 1972

In 1310, Edward II first granted the Market Charter to the town. In the centre of the market place stands the Market Cross – a famous Garstang landmark. It was erected in 1887 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee.

Our archive picture shows a firm of stone masons re-erecting the centuries old artefact, in July 1960. It had crashed down around two years earlier, after a double decker bus become entangled in Whitsuntide bunting that had been tied to it.

Garstang’s traditional market on Thursdays dates back to the early 1300s and stretches the length of the street. Our photograph, from May 1969, shows the market along the road.

During the 19th century, Garstang was famous for its cattle and cheese fairs.

Lancaster Canal and Th'owd Tithe Barn Lancastre Canal, in 1986

Garstang’s art centre, originally built as a grammar school in 1756 (it closed in 1928), is pictured here in August 1985. An extension was being added to the centre, to cope with the growing demand in the town for meeting facilities for local arts, crafts and cultural organisations.

It was all-change in our archive photo, which shows Garstang going one way – as workmen put the finishing touches to the new one-way system for vehicles in Garstang.

The Lancaster Canal, which runs through Garstang, officially opened in 1797.

It was used to transport coal, slate, timber, food, rope and limestone.

Garstang town centre, in 1972

The canal is shown here in July 1986, with the pub Th’owd Tithe Barn.

And of course, the town centre and people walking through and shopping feature in some of our archive shots – including in 1967 and 1972. In many ways, while the shop names have changed, the town hasn’t much.

Re-erecting the centuries old Garstang Market Cross in 1960

Main Street, Garstang, late 1900s

Garstang Market Day, May 1, 1969

Main Street, Garstang