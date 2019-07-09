A job done well by these young people from the Prince's Trust in Fleetwood

Nine young people rolled their sleeves up and dramatically spruced up the garden of a school in Thornton.

It was all part of the latest Prince’s Trust course being run at Fleetwood, based at the town’s fire station.

Team 45’s local project took them to Red Marsh Special School in Thornton, where they carried out painting and planting to make the area brighter and cheerier for the school children.

They also helped create a sensory area with lots of herbs and things for the children to touch.

Joseph Kenyon and Megan Lowe show off their handiwork at Red Marsh School.

With the job complete, it was time for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Mayor of Wyre, Coun Ann Turner and mayoress Coun Andrea Kay

The 12-week course, for 16 to 25 year olds, is aimed at people who are unemployed, leaving care, students, and those whose jobs are sponsored by their employers, helping to foster teamwork and confidence.

The scheme sees participants spend a week away, undertake a community project, complete a work placement, take part in a team challenge, and stage a presentation.

They have also completed their five week residential in the Lake District, taking part in abseiling and hiking.

The Trust was founded in 1976 by Prince Charles to help young people get their lives on track.

Anna Leyland, Fleetwood Team Leader, said: “Their team work has been excellent and they have been supporting each other through every challenge. "As the weeks have got underway, their various skills and strengths have come to the fore.”

Taking part are Shantelle Butterworth and Devin Roberts (inset) Megan Lowe, Carl Bretherton, Adama Heaton and Cameron Wood, all from Fleetwood, and Karl Kay (Knott End), Callum Tabiner (Preesall) and Joe Kenyon (Cleveleys).

Karl Kay at work for the Prince's Trust

Shantelle Butterworth and Devin Roberts in the Red Marsh garden

Mayor of Wyre Ann Turner and mayoress Andrea Kay cut the ribbon with the team and Red Marsh pupils behind.

Members of the Prince's Trust meet pupils at Red Marsh during their work in the garden