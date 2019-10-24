A human pickling jar will feature at Circus of Horrors show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

It’s an age old adage that everyone wants to run away and join the circus but for one ‘lucky’ Blackpool teenager that dream will be becoming a reality - by squeezing into a tiny bottle at a special show in the resort

The world-famous Circus Of Horrors, which heads to the resort tomorrow, put out a call for someone in Lancashire who would be able to fit into a pickling jar on stage.

Teenager Roc McPherson was chosen and the 15-year-old from the resort will perform with the infamous cult show on its forthcoming shows at the Globe Theatre in Blackpool Pleasure Beach from the October 25 until the November 2.

A spokesman for The Circus Of Horrors said: “The applicant does not need to be a contortionist but must be flexible and not suffer from claustrophobia. They will have to climb into & out of a bottle, two foot tall & 18’’ in diameter.

“It is a circus like no other and a show you simply can’t afford to miss.”

The circus, which is currently celebrating its 25th year, made its gruesome debut at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and went on to perform in Japan, Germany, Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy and more - as well as astounding audiences in theatres all over the UK.

Roc McPherson, 15, tries to fit his body into a jar to be a pickled person on stage at The Circus of Horrors at The Globe Theatre, Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The show appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 and made it to the semi-finals with trapeze artists, acrobats, and an archer who could wield a bow with her feet, and was decribed by judge Amanda Holden as ‘like Rocky Horrors on acid’.

Tickets cost between £18 and £21. Call 0871 222 8787, or go to www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/