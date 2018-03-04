'A great day marrying my best friend and soul mate'

Blackpool couple Jon-Paul Whiteley and Lynsay Spittal had wanted a long engagement but a visit to a wedding fair changed all that.

Having met through mutual friends, the couple became engaged at the top of Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park, Lancaster – made extra special because Lynsay was given Jon-Paul’s nan’s engagement ring.

They decided to have a look at a wedding fair at the Pavilion on the Prom, but a browse led to booking their wedding and it was all systems go.

On the day, support worker Lynsay, 36, travelled to the venue in a Rolls Royce Phantom with her dad and following on behind was a matching Daimler for the couple’s mums and bridesmaids.

She said: “Jon-Paul had been calm and relaxed all morning but became so emotional when the bridal party arrived! The sun shone throughout the day and it all went perfectly.”

After the ceremony, Jon-Paul and Lynsay went to Stanley Park with photographer, Neil Ridley, for photos.

“Neil understood how important family is to us,” said Lynsay, “and focused on getting lots of natural photos of us and our family – he captured some amazing moments on camera that we can treasure forever.

“The speeches brought tears and laughter. We were especially proud of Josh, who gave a fantastic best man’s speech – an amazing job for a 16-year-old.

“Matthew who is 18-months-old stole the show during the speeches by walking along the front of the top table and directing the cheers – another great moment that Neil captured on camera.”

Jon-Paul’s brother and family travelled from Canada for the wedding and it was the first time that their mum had all her grandchildren together, making the day extra special.

“I walked down the aisle to A Thousand Years by The Piano Guys,” said Lynsay, “A beautiful and emotive piece of music and we both still get teary every time we hear it.”

“Our wedding day was amazing – everything looked perfect and we were surrounded by our family and friends but the best part of the day for me was marrying my best friend and soulmate – corny but true!

Jon-Paul, 41, a bar manager added: “I got to marry the most beautiful lady in the universe but even though that was the most amazing day, which went without a hitch, every day is my wedding day because I get to share it with my wife Lynsay.”

Jon Paul Whiteley and Lynsay Spittal. Photos: Neil Ridley www.neilridley.com 07925 076043