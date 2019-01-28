A Blackpool Conservative club raises £4,000 after raffling off beer

A Blackpool Conservative club has raised £4,000 for a mental health centre in the resort after raffling off gallons of beer for a year.

The Tyldesley Conservative Club on Palmer Avenue raised the cash for the Fylde Coast Older Adult Community Mental Health Team (CMHT) based at the Shorelands Centre on Central Drive.

David Dixon with Janet Carter and Julie Marsden from Shorelands

David Dixon, president of the Conservative Club, was raffling off a gallon of beer every Friday night for a year in order to raise funds for a local cause.

He said: “I would encourage everyone to get their money out of their pockets in order to raise the cash. It also was important for the money would stay in Blackpool and go to a local cause.”

Julie Marsden, the CMHT manager, said it was a “wonderful” donation that would help a lot of people.

She said: “For example during Christmas, we take our service users out for a proper Christmas dinner and party. It is donations like this that help us to organise events like that.”

David said it was a team effort to raise the money.

He said: “I would like to thank all of the Friday night members who contributed towards this fund.

“I would also like to thank Paula Hazeldine, the representative for Marstons Brewery, for the support.”

Tony Williams, leader of Blackpool Conservatives, said: “David has done an incredible job of raising an amazing amount of money. I am very proud of him and it will be a big help at the centre.”