"A big loss to Blackpool Zoo. She was the best": Your reaction to the sad news of the death of Vicky the Bornean orangutan

The death of one of Blackpool Zoo’s best loved animals certainly pulled on the heart strings of our readers.

Vicky, the Bornean orangutan, was well known among zoo regulars for her distinctive toothy smile which brought joy to many visitors.

Tributes flooded in yesterday across social media on the announcement of her death.

Vicky was born at the zoo in June 1984 where she spent most of her life.

The 34-year-old had been suffering with poor health for several years and made the headlines in 2014 after undergoing ground breaking surgery.

Darren Webster, zoo director at Blackpool Zoo, said: "She was a hugely popular member of our zoo family and was dearly loved by all of our visitors. Staff and keepers are extremely saddened at her passing and are being comforted by the kind messages of condolence we are receiving. Vicky, and her smile, will be missed by all."

Here are a selection of your messages

I have a video of Vicky 'brushing' my daughter's hair last year.

It was a lovely moment and this news is very sad for our household as the Orangutans are a favourite.

Kelly-Emma Yare

What a shame!

We really liked seeing her on our visit to the zoo!

Shanice Marie

Won't b the same without her smile xxx

Lizzie Lovestiananteegan Dutton

Devastated by this sad news loved seeing Vicky regularly at the zoo since I was a little girl and then bringing my own children she was a funny character n will be sadly missed.

Sharon Louth

So sad Vicky will be sadly missed RIP Beautiful.

Karen Eden

Aw she had a lovely smile! Rip Vicky.

Claire Mumberson

Aw what sad news loved seeing her when we visited the zoo.

Jackie Walsh

A big loss to Blackpool zoo. She was the best.

Mary Speakman

I used to spend most of my time when I worked there at the ape house with Vicky and Sibu.

She was probably the biggest character of all the animals we had. Feel incredibly sad.

Emma Whitty-Haddock

Aww she came to the glass and kissed my son and put her hand to his felt so sorry for her bless her rip x

Toni Louiza Phillips

At rest now after a long live giving the millions of spectators a lot of fun.

Kenneth Robbins

Rest in peace so glad I had the pleasure of meeting her.

Kelsie Jade

What a sad loss too a great zoo x.

Tim Barlow

I loved Vicky. Many laughs with her and my girls. RIP VICKY X.

Christina Howarth

My daughter loved her when we went on her birthday so sad xx.

Ashleigh Simpson

Aww no. Loved her xx.

Heather Watters

Oh no.... I'm so sad.

Natalie Porter

So sorry will be sadly missed.

Andrea Donnelly

Sorry for ur loss loved seeing Vicky X.

Donna Blissett

She was beautiful. So sad.

Susan Winder