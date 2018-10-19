74-year-old St Annes care home resident accused of pushing woman, 87, down flight of stairs

An elderly rest home resident had to be helped up the steps from the cells to face magistrates accused of a pushing a 87-year-old woman down a flight of stairs.

Michael Jennings, 74, is accused of causing a fellow resident at the Royal care home on York Road, St Annes, grievous bodily harm.

The woman received a broken neck in the incident which took place on Sunday October 14.

Mr Jennings was arrested on Thursday evening after police studied CCTV footage of the incident.

The woman is currently being treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and was due to have an MRI scan on her injured neck on Friday.

Crown prosecutor Pam Smith asked for Jennings to be remanded in custody and said he could not return to the Royal where two witnesses to the alleged assault live.

The prosecutor also said there had been previous incidents at the home allegedly involving Mr Jennings.

Blackpool Magistrates decided to bail Mr Jennings.He must live at his brother’s address on Lord Street, Southport and must not enter York Road, St Annes or contact witnesses.

The next hearing of his case will be at Preston Crown Court on November 21 when he will enter a plea.

His lawyer Gerry Coyle told magistrates: “My client did not understand the caution the police gave him on arrest.

“He does not really understand what is going on here - these proceedings and theenvironment he is in.

“He has suffered a series of strokes this year and his mental capacity at the time of this incident must come into question.”