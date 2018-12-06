50 National Lottery winners put on a ball for Blackpool's Trinity patients and carers

Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom was transformed into a winter wonderland by a team of lottery winners for staff and patients from a Blackpool hospice.

Andrew Cunliff, who won 1m off a scratchcard was one of the helpers.

With a combined wealth of more than £115m, the 50 National Lottery winners became Santa’s little helpers yesterday when they arranged a festive afternoon tea and ballroom dancing masterclass for 200 patients and carers from Trinity Hospice.

For many of them, dancing on the world famous ballroom floor is on their dream wish list.

Andrew Cunliffe, 41, from South Shore, won £1m on a scratchcard in February 2016, and was one of the winners who helped to arrange the afternoon.

He said: “The hospice is a place which is very close to the hearts of both myself and my wife, Natalie. It has been wonderful to see so many smiles on faces and everyone having such a wonderful afternoon.

“I have loved today so much and hopefully we have all helped to create memories which will last a lifetime for all of these people.”

The guests were served tea and cakes and had a visit from Father Christmas. The Tower’s famous mighty Wurlitzer organ played throughout the afternoon as the guests learned dance moves.

Yvonne Richardson, who receives day care at Trinity Hospice, said: “It has been the most amazing afternoon. Being among all the dancing on the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom floor has been better than I could have ever imagined.

“I cannot thank the National Lottery winners enough for everything they have done. This afternoon has really been a dream come true for me and is a day I will never forget.”

The hospice provides respite and end of life care for patients with life limiting and life-threatening conditions. It supports more than 500 patients and their families.