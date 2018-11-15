5 of the best garden gifts for kids this Christmas time

We look at 5 of the best garden gifts for kids

Smoby Gardening Table by Smoby, www.argos.co.uk, £76.99

The Smoby Gardening Table is the perfect introduction to the world of gardening. Includes a shovel and rake, a small bucket, five different sized plant pots and a watering can. All the parts can even be removed for easy cleaning. Made in France from high quality, UV stable plastic.

Childrens Grow & Decorate Your Own Pizza Herbs Garden Plants Kit, www.amazon.co.uk, by Grafix

Have hours of fun painting your own Pizza Garden set. Decorate with stickers and paint, then simply plant and grow your plants - Starts to grow in just two weeks! For best results, add soil to coconut fibre.

Personalised Kids Grow Your Own Edible Garden Kit by Plant and Grow, www.notonthehighstreet.com, £13.95

Personalised Kid’s Grow Your Own Edible Garden Kit with everything the little gardener needs to get started. Personalised box and card included.

The Kids Edible Garden Kit has been specially designed and tested with little sprouts in mind. The seeds are easy to grow and include a range of herbs, vegetables and edible flowers.

Each kit comes complete with a beautifully illustrated child-friendly instruction card and introduces three gnome helpers, Herbie, Digwell and Blossom. The gnome helpers guide you through the growing process in a fun way with awesome facts and rotten veg jokes.

Interplay - My Fairy Garden kit, www.debenhams.com, £11.20

Create a magical fairy oasis with the Fairy Garden kit. Follow the 12-page activity guide to learn how to construct your enchanted miniature cottage and beautiful living garden. This kit contains everything you need to make your fairy feel at home, just add imagination and a little sprinkling of the fairy dust included. Comes with grass seeds with which to grow the Fairy Garden.

Magical Garden Kit, www.hobbycraft.co.uk, £8.00

Create an enchanting Magical Garden where you can grow your own flowers, make your own scents and create a living garden, fit for the fairies! Enjoy the fun of tending your garden – and learn scientific tricks to treating it.