£45k improvement project will bring extra seating and a seaside themed children's play area to this Cleveleys park

Cleveleys’ biggest park could be in line for a £45,300 improvement project which would offer new play equipment for younger children.

It is hoped the scheme at Jubilee Gardens, on North Promenade, can encourage more members of the community to use the seafront park and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Although the amenity currently has a skate park element and a multi-use games area (MUGA), Wyre Council hopes improvements to the park’s play area can broaden the age range of youngsters using the green space and bring in more families.

Councillors will meet on Thursday to consider approval for the project, for which the majority of funding has already been approved.

A £30,000 grant from the Lancashire Environment Fund and a further £5,300 from the Government’s Local Authorities Parks Improvement Funding have been secured.

An additional £10,000 would also be used if a Big Lottery funding bid is successful, but approval will be sought to allow that sum to be allocated from the Council’s Capital Programme if the Lottery bid fails.

A council report said: “The council’s ‘Green Infrastructure Study’ identifies a high level of need for a strategic investment at Jubilee Gardens as a key space in a densely populated urban area of Wyre.

“Public consultations took place in 2016 and 2018 to gauge local opinion and to inform the design brief for a development masterplan.

“Improving the play facilities by providing more challenging play and making the park feel more welcoming were the immediate priorities agreed as part of the masterplan process. The existing play area lacks equipment for young children with the current MUGA and skate park facilities providing limited alternative activities.

“Anti-social behaviour reports show the site does have issues and the Lancashire County Council Youth Bus visits on a regular basis.”

The scheme consists of refurbished entrances from Jubilee Drive, as well as additional seating, new play equipment for older children, a new seaside-themed children’s play area and enhanced planted areas across the site.