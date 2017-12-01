£36k total of grants given to patients

Cancer sufferers in Blackpool benefited from cash courtesy of a national charity.

Macmillan Cancer Support gave out grants totalling approximately £36,000 to Blackpool residents who were struggling with financial hardships last year.

The charity provided cancer patients with approximately £7,300 for heating bills, £3,000 for travel costs to get to hospital appointments, £3,200 for washing machines, and £9,300 for new clothes.

Jo Trask, Macmillan information and rupport specialist and welfare rights expert, said: “We talk to many people who are facing a very tough time financially so being able to offer a Macmillan grant, where people are eligible, can be a real lifeline.

“It’s often to help with things like increased energy costs due to feeling the cold more; kitchen appliances such as food processors for people who can’t eat solid food and travel to and from hospital for appointments.

“They can also allow someone who is very ill to have some precious time away with their family.”

Macmillan provided around £1,978,300 in grants across the North West last year, with around 94 Blackpool cancer patients relying on charity handouts to stay above the breadline.