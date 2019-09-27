330 homes are set to be built on land opposite Carleton Crematorium

Plans to build 330 homes on land opposite Carleton Crematorium have been lodged with Wyre Council – by Blackpool Council.

The bid for housing and infrastructure such as roads is part of the authority’s master plan for the open green land in Blackpool Road.

Detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses and apartments are planned.

Natural features on the site, including ponds, hedges, and trees, are set to be retained, documents showed, while a 10m-wide “landscape buffer” will run along the three sides of the site abutting the countryside.

Some residents have already raised concerns over flooding and traffic.

One said in an objection: "The road is already a very and highly populated road in the morning and peak times. This would not only add to this, but will certainly increase the danger to the public, all residence and my children walking and playing in the area.

"Not only will this increase the traffic and vehicle movements, it will also flood and over populate the local schools and medical centres.

"This would then have a huge impact on all the residence, children and families education and health.

"The properties you are intending to build will also not match the surrounding area with the tradition Victorian homes. This will become an eye sore."

A planning statement said that, while the land is not allocated for housing in the council's local plan: "Ultimately when the economic, social and environmental impacts are considered together the proposals, on balance, comprise sustainable development and there are no impacts which significantly and demonstrably outweigh the aforementioned benefits."

No decision on the plan has yet been made.